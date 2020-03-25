working from home

How Not to Kill Your Partner When You’re Both Working From Home

Couples and therapists weigh in with tips on how to manage the ups and downs of work life under one roof with your partner — and kids, too

As the pandemic winds on and families hunker down at home, there are a number of ways experts said couples can prevent stress from taking over their relationship — and interfering with their family life.

As more couples adjust to this way of life, many will experience strain on their relationship. Here are a few tips from couples and therapists to get you through the rough patches.

TALK ABOUT MORE THAN JUST THE CORONAVIRUS
While it’s important for you to stay informed and keep up to date on the latest news, you and your partner should limit the amount of time you spend exposing yourselves to information related to the pandemic, as well as how much you discuss it.

SCHEDULE DAILY CHECK-INS
These check-ins should be used to discuss what you each feel is working, what isn’t working and what you appreciate about each other. 

ESTABLISH EXPECTATIONS AND BOUNDARIES
To avoid conflict, couples should work on establishing boundaries and expectations. Who is going to be in which room and when? How will you know when not to disrupt each other? What are the important deadlines you are currently working on?

This article tagged under:

working from homecoronavirus
