How to watch Lester Holt's interview with President Biden on Monday

Days after the assassination attempt on his 2024 rival, President Joe Biden sat down for an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt at the White House on Monday.

In a clip of the interview released Monday ahead of the broadcast, Biden tells Holt that it was a mistake when he said that voters should put former President Donald Trump “in a bullseye” but argued that the rhetoric coming from his opponent was more incendiary.

Biden continues: "How do you talk about the threat to democracy which is real, when a president says things like he says? Do you just not say anything because it may incite somebody?”

The president said he is not the one who engages in “that rhetoric,” referring to Trump's past comments about a “bloodbath” if the Republican loses to Biden in November.

On Sunday night, Biden delivered an Oval Office address to the nation — only his third since taking office — about the shooting at a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

“Our politics must never be a literal battlefield, and God forbid, a killing field,” Biden said. “We stand for an America not of extremism and fury, but of decency and grace.”