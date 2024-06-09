Celebrity News

Howard University cuts ties with Sean ‘Diddy' Combs after video of attack on Cassie

The Board of Trustees stated that the behavior in the video is “incompatible” with the university’s core values.

Howard University is cutting ties to Sean “Diddy” Combs, rescinding an honorary degree that was awarded to him and disbanding a scholarship program in his name, after a recently released 2016 video that appeared to show him attacking the R&B singer Cassie.

“Mr. Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor,” a statement from the university's Board of Trustees said.

The statement said the board voted unanimously Friday to accept the return of the honorary degree Combs received in 2014. “This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree. Accordingly, the Board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University,” it said.

The board also directed university administrators to cut financial ties to Combs, including returning a $1 million contribution, ending the scholarship program and dissolving a 2023 pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation.

An email seeking comment was sent to a Combs spokesperson by The Associated Press on Saturday.

Combs admitted last month that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack. In a video statement posted on social media, he said he was “truly sorry” and his actions were “inexcusable.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” Combs said.

A lawsuit filed last year by Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, set off a wave of similar cases and public allegations against Combs. That lawsuit was settled.

