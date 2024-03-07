Hugo Boss plunges 18% on pessimistic sales outlook in worst day since 2016

Shares of Hugo Boss were plunged more than 17%, before paring losses slightly Thursday, after warning that it may fail to meet its 2025 sales target.

The German high-end fashion brand was on course for its worst trading day since 2016.

CEO Daniel Grieder told CNBC that 2023 was a "record year," with sales up 18%. But he pointed to more modest growth of 3% to 6% in 2024.

Shares of Hugo Boss plunged 18%, before paring losses slightly Thursday, after warning that it may fail to meet its 2025 sales target amid weakening consumer demand.

The German high-end fashion brand was on course for its worst trading day since 2016, after it said it expects sales to grow more slowly in the coming year despite reaching 4.2 billion euros ($4.6 billion) in 2023 — an increase of 18% on the previous year.

Shares were trading 18% lower at 8:52 a.m. London time.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

CEO Daniel Grieder told CNBC on Thursday that 2023 was a "record year," but signaled to more modest growth of 3% to 6% in 2024.

"Consumer sentiment is getting here and there a bit tough," he said.

This is a breaking news story, and it is being updated.