Human leg found on New York subway tracks

A troubling discovery this weekend in New York City has detectives trying to piece together how a body part ended up on a subway track.

A human leg was found Saturday afternoon in the Concourse neighborhood of the Bronx, according to the New York Police Department.

The disembodied leg was somewhere between 167th and 170th streets along the No. 4 subway line.

No other details about the grisly find were immediately disclosed, so it is unclear how the leg ended up along the subway line or what happened to the person the leg belonged to.

No potentially identifying information was released either.

The city's medical examiner took possession of the leg to determine more about the leg's origins.

Subway service resumed later Saturday afternoon.