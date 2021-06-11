Mass. Lobster Diver Survives After ‘a Humpback Whale Tried to Eat Me'

A commercial lobster diver was injured when he said he was swallowed by a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod Friday.

Michael Packard was in the whale's closed mouth for 30-40 seconds, he said in a Facebook post to a Provincetown, Massachusetts, community page.

"I was lobster diving and A humpback whale tried to eat me.I was in his closed mouth for about 30 to 40 seconds before he rose to the surface and spit me out.I am very bruised up but have no broken bones," Packard wrote, thankful for the help he received from rescuers in Provincetown and seeking to clarify what had happened to him as it generated headlines worldwide.

His sister, Cynthia Packard had told the Cape Cod Times that Packard was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with at least one broken leg after the encounter Friday morning.

Massachusetts commercial lobster diver Michael Packard thought he was going to die after a humpback whale swallowed him into its mouth in 45 feet of water off Cape Cod. But he survived.

"What a way to become a celebrity, huh?" his mother said as he gingerly sat down to speak with reporters Friday afternoon.

Packard was in about 45 feet of water when "I just felt this truck hit me and everything just went dark," he said.

At first he thought he'd been eaten by a white shark -- the feared sharks have become fixtures off the coast of Cape Cod in the summer -- then he realized it didn't have teeth: "I said, 'Oh my god, I'm in the mouth of a whale.'"

He was faced with an immediate struggle in the hard, shaking mouth of the whale, as his breathing regulator came out of his mouth and he had to find it. Then, as the seconds ticked by, Packard thought, "This is how you're going to die. In the mouth of a whale."

He didn't know if he would be swallowed or suffocate, he said, and he thought about his 12- and 16-year-old sons, wife, mother and family. "I just was struggling but I knew this was this massive creature, there was no way I was going to bust myself out of there," Packard recalled.

Then, suddenly, Packard saw light, felt the whale shaking its head and was thrown out of the water.

"I was just laying on the surface floating and saw his tail and he went back down, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I got out of that, I survived,'" he said.

Charles “Stormy” Mayo, a senior scientist and whale expert at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, told the Cape Cod Times that such human-whale encounters are rare.

Dr. Jooke Robbins, who directs the center's humpback research, agreed, saying in a statement released Friday that whales feed by lunging through the water, mouths wide open, to engulf schools of fish and then filter the water through their baleen.

"If something lies directly in the path of a lunge feeding humpback whale, the whale might not always be able to detect it or avoid it in time,” he said. "For example, some entanglements in fishing gear begin this way and can threaten the life of the whale."

He called Packard's whale encounter a good reminder for others to stay away from whales as much as possible in their habitat.

Packard's knee was dislocated and he had soft tissue damage, he said, but despite the extremely painful experience he said he plans to go back to diving for lobsters, a job he loves, as soon as possible.

This wasn't his first brush with death, he said. He was in a plane crash in Costa Rica more than 10 years ago. Other people died in the crash, and he said he was near death when he was found in the jungle after two days.

"In Costa Rica, they call me Milagro Mike, and now I'm times two, here," he said.