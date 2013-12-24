Hyundai, Kia to Pay Millions in Gas Mileage Settlement

Hyundai and its sister company Kia said Monday that they will pay up to $395 million to consumers as part of a proposed settlement over overstated gas mileage. The agreement would affect American owners of about 600,000 Hyundai and 300,000 Kia vehicles from the 2011 to 2013 model years. In November 2012, the two companies conceded that they overstated fuel economy by at least a mile per gallon after the Environmental Protection Agency found errors for 13 Hyundai and Kia models from the 2011 to 2013 model years. Since then, Hyundai and Kia have been compensating owners with payments of around $88 annually, which is based on the amount the mileage was overstated and the average price of gasoline. The settlement still needs court approval, which the companies anticipate seeking in early 2014.