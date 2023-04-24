Hunter Biden’s legal team is asking the Treasury Department to investigate a former Trump aide for circulating federal banking records linked to the president’s son.

His lawyers also want Congress to take action against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her statements about him.

Letters sent Monday morning to the House Ethics Committee and the Treasury Department’s Office of Inspector General and obtained by NBC News are among the latest efforts in an increasingly public and aggressive strategy from Biden's legal team, led by attorney Abbe Lowell.

