Hunter's Moon: What It Is and When You Can See It

October's full moon, known as the Hunter's Moon, has arrived, but what does it mean and when is the best time to see it?

Similar to the Harvest Moon in September, the Hunter's Moon can be seen for multiple nights at the same time, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

The Hunter's Moon reached peak illumination at 10:57 a.m. EST but the moon was below the horizon. The moon will be best visible from sunset Wednesday until sunrise Thursday throughout the United States, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. However, the Hunter's Moon will be back for numerous nights.

According to popular belief, the moon was named the Hunter's Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for cold winter months, the almanac reports.

But the moon itself is simply the first full moon to follow the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon nearest to the autumnal equinox. This year, the Harvest Moon occurred on Sept. 20.