Huntington Beach Jewelry Store Employees Fight Back During Smash-and-Grab Robbery

Employees of a jewelry store in Huntington Beach fought back when a group of thieves attempted a smash-and-grab robbery on Sunday, police said.

The robbery took place around noon at the Princess Bride Diamonds jewelry store in the Bella Terra shopping center at 7821 Edinger Ave., according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Siblings Sarah and Dallas Baca say they were in the back of the store working on their computers.

Dallas says he noticed the reflection of the group of people with hoods coming into the store.

"I didn't think too much going into it, I just kind of reacted to it," Dallas said. "I feel like you never think it's gonna happen to you but you always know it's a possibility, in the back of your mind."

Surveillance footage showed the moment one of the robbers smashed the display case glass.

Several employees ran to the front of the store during the robbery and sprung into action, punching and kicking the robbers, one of them even throwing a chair at them.

"That's definitely very frustrating. They feel like they can get away with it," Sarah said. "But I'm really happy that we were able to stop that from happening."

The robbers fled the scene but all of the employees were doing well, the siblings said.

Sarah says in all their years of business this kind of incident had not happened to them before, but they had heard of other smash-and-grabs in their area through social media.

The family owned jewelry story has been in business since 2006.

It was not yet clear if any merchandise was stolen from the store after the robbers fled.

No further details were immediately available.