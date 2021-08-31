Hurricane Ida Flooded Streets and Cut Power. Here's How to Help the Clean-up

New Orleans, much of the rest of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi are cleaning up after Hurricane Ida roared ashore on Sunday killing at least four people and knocking out power to the area.

Two of the deaths occurred in Mississippi Monday night when a highway collapsed in the heavy rains.

Ida, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland, brought widespread flooding and sent such a strong surge of water up the Mississippi river that it reversed its flow briefly. It caused structural damage to buildings and blew off roofs.

If you want to help the victims of the storm, here are some groups that are assisting.

NBC 5 News

All Hands and Hearts

The group helps to rebuild schools, homes and infrastructure after natural disasters. You can donate here.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross had 600 volunteers ready to help those affected by Hurricane Ida and has evacuation shelters open across the region. Some shelters are operated by partner agencies. You can make a donation here.

GoFundMe

The website has set up a special page for donations for Hurricane Ida relief. You can make a donation here.

