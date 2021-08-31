Louisiana

Hurricane Ida Flooded Streets and Cut Power. Here's How to Help the Clean-up

Rescuers and relief agencies are working to get help to those in need

Marco Bello | Reuters

New Orleans, much of the rest of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi are cleaning up after Hurricane Ida roared ashore on Sunday killing at least four people and knocking out power to the area.

Two of the deaths occurred in Mississippi Monday night when a highway collapsed in the heavy rains.

Ida, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland, brought widespread flooding and sent such a strong surge of water up the Mississippi river that it reversed its flow briefly. It caused structural damage to buildings and blew off roofs.

If you want to help the victims of the storm, here are some groups that are assisting.

All Hands and Hearts

The group helps to rebuild schools, homes and infrastructure after natural disasters. You can donate here.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross had 600 volunteers ready to help those affected by Hurricane Ida and has evacuation shelters open across the region. Some shelters are operated by partner agencies. You can make a donation here.

GoFundMe

The website has set up a special page for donations for Hurricane Ida relief. You can make a donation here.

A first responder pushes a rescue boat with residents aboard through floodwaters left behind by Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, Louisiana, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A first responder pushes a rescue boat with residents aboard through floodwaters left behind by Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, Louisiana, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Michael Robinson Chavez | The Washington Post | Getty Images
Broken power lines, destroyed by Hurricane Ida, are seen along a highway near a petroleum refinery on August 30, 2021 outside LaPlace, Louisiana.

This article tagged under:

LouisianaMississippiNew OrleansHURRICANE ida
