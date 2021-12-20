Ice Skate Near Half Dome: Yosemite's Famous Rink Opens

What to Know Curry Village Ice Rink in Yosemite National Park

Through March 2022 ("conditions permitting")

$14 adults, $12.50 children; $4.75 skate rentals

THE THINGS SEEN AT AN ICE RINK... might include banners on the walls, brightly trumpeting past hockey or broomball victories, or bleachers where bundled-up people can sit and watch the icy action, or a snack bar, the sort of place that has cocoa, cider, or both. But granite, fir trees, and the occasional hawk? Those stunning sights aren't typically associated with an expanse of recreational ice, the sort of surface that's perfect for pirouettes, gliding, or the occasional figure eight. There is a picturesque place, right here in California, that boasts all of those majestic views in the vicinity of its ice rink, including one of the best-known granite giants in the world. We're talking about Half Dome, of course, and the recreational skating spot that icily exists not far from its powerful presence: Curry Village Ice Skating Rink.

THE OUTDOOR RINK... is open for the 2021-2022 winter season, though its calendar is never set in stone (or ice, if you prefer). It debuted for its latest engagement in the middle of December 2021, and visitors to Yosemite National Park can call upon the rink for the next couple of months, with its 2022 wrap date expected in March. Fun fact? The rink will mark its centennial in less than a decade, making it one of the most venerable outdoor ice skating destinations in the Golden State. Even though it has some decades behind it, it isn't nearly as old as the rock that surrounds it, including one of Yosemite Valley's most astounding icons, the eons-old Half Dome.

RECREATION IN YOSEMITE VALLEY... is legendary, from climbs at El Capitan to beautiful hiking paths to all of the perfect cycle-ready areas. But, for a few months each year, an especially whimsical way to savor the winter, and get some fresh air and exercise, merrily materializes at Curry Village. Find out about pricing, hours, skate rental, and this one-of-a-kind rink now.