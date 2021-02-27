‘If He Dies, He Dies': Suspect in Stabbing of Asian Man in New York City Told Authorities

The suspect in the stabbing of an Asian man in New York City's Chinatown walked into the New York County District Attorney's Office and admitted he had just "stabbed a guy up the block," according to Manhattan's Assistant District Attorney Adam Johnson.

According to a criminal complaint, the suspect told authorities, "I stabbed that guy. If he dies, he dies. I don’t give a f---," during his arrest processing.

The suspect has been identified as Salman Muflihi, 23, of Brooklyn. Muflihi is facing assault charges as well as one count of attempted murder in the second degree and another count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

"We are continuing to investigate and may bring additional charges if warranted," Johnson said. Muflihi faces a minimum of 5 years in state prison and a maximum of 25 years.

The stabbing incident on Thursday came two days after Mayor Bill de Blasio and the commander of the police department's Asian Hate Crime Task Force spoke about crimes targeting Asians in the city and elsewhere.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.