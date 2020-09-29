'Will You Shut Up, Man': Interruptions Abound in First Trump-Biden Debate

President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden spent their entire first presidential debate interrupting each other Tuesday night.

Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to retain control of the debate on multiple occassions. At one point, Wallace said to Trump, "Please, you have raised an issue. Let the vice president answer."

Both candidates consistently interrupted each other over the course of debate, which was hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. At one point, Biden said, "Would you shut up, man.... keep yapping."

Comedian Hannibal Burress tweeted an audio remix of Biden's punch line. By 10:05 p.m., the Biden campaign began selling "Will You Shut Up, Man" t-shirts on Twitter.

Here's highlights from the debate interruptions:

"Let him answer," Wallace said.

"He doesn't want to answer the question," Trump stated.

“It’s hard to get any word in with this clown,” said Biden.

"The country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions," said Wallace.

“Send in the national guard,” Trump said.

“You are the worst president America has ever had," said Biden.

“Antifa is a dangerous radical group,” said Trump.

“He wouldn’t know a suburb if he took a wrong turn,” said Biden.

"You make up a lot of things," Trump said.

Social media users reacted to the interruptions throughout the debate.

