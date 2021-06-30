Nine people were injured and several cars were damaged Wednesday night when police attempted to safely detonate illegal fireworks that were seized in South Los Angeles.

Police attempted to dispose of some of the approximately 5,000 pounds of fireworks they discovered earlier Wednesday by detonating them in an armored container.

However, the force of the explosion destroyed the container and caused damage to several cars parked on the street.

It was not immediately known why the containment of the detonation of the fireworks failed.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man and discovered the fireworks at a home in the 2700 block of East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect's name was not released. It was not immediately clear what led up to the arrest.

In March, a fireworks stockpile exploded on a property in Ontario, killing two people and sending residents running for cover.