Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian Visiting White House With Women Trump Released From Prison

Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is expected to meet President Trump Wednesday at the White House with four women Trump freed from prison.

Kardashian announced her visit on Twitter saying she was traveling to the White House with several women including Alice Johnson, who Trump released from a drug sentence in June 2018.

“Today Alice, Crystal, Judith, Tynice and I, along with the @cut_50 team will be at the White House bringing light to these women and discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!” Kardashian West tweeted.

This article tagged under:

Kim Kardashian WestTrumpAlice Johnson
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us