In Flood-Hit Kerala, India, Couple Floats to Wedding in Giant Pot

“This turned out to be a wedding I didn’t expect at all,” according to the bride

Gopan Velu Photo

Some brides and grooms take a limousine to their weddings, others a horse drawn carriage and still others may even sit astride an elephant. But one couple in India, determined to make it to their special occasion in spite of deadly floods, traveled to the venue inside a giant cooking pot.

In footage shot on Monday that has since gone viral, Akash Kunjumon, 26, and his wife-to-be Aiswarya, 22, floated through murky floodwaters in the state of Kerala, where flash floods and landslides have killed at least 22 people since the weekend.

“This turned out to be a wedding I didn’t expect at all,” the bride said in a video by local news outlet Asianet.

Heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides across the state of Kerala over the weekend, killing at least 22 people.

Rains also triggered flash floods and landslides in the North Indian state of Uttarakhand leaving more than 40 people dead, according to local reports.

