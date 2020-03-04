Chuck Schumer

In Rare Rebuke, Roberts Slams Schumer for ‘Threatening’ Comments

Schumer spoke at a rally Wednesday

Justice John Roberts and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer
Chief Justice John Roberts publicly chastised Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Wednesday over comments Schumer made outside the court as the justices were hearing a case on abortion rights.

Schumer, D-N.Y., suggested that President Donald Trump's court appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, "won't know what hit" them if they vote to uphold abortion restrictions. He spoke during a rally on the sidewalk in front of the court building.

"I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price,” Schumer said.

