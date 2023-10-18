In Tel Aviv, President Biden backs Israel and reaffirms US support

President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged his support for Israel during his trip to Tel Aviv and said that a "terrorist group in Gaza" was apparently responsible for the deadly blast at a Christian-run hospital in Gaza City that is estimated to have killed hundreds.

“I was outraged and saddened by the enormous loss of life yesterday in the hospital in Gaza,” he said in formal remarks to reporters. “Based on the information we’ve seen to date, it appears as a result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza. The United States unequivocally stands for the protection of civilian life during conflict.”

Biden also announced $100 million in new U.S. funding for humanitarian in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Biden stressed his support for Israel amid its ongoing war with Hamas.

“State of Israel was born to be a safe place for the Jewish people in the world,” he said. “Long said, if Israel didn’t exist, we’d have to invent it. While it may not feel that way today, Israel must again be a safe place for the Jewish people. I promise you, we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure there will be.”

The president acknowledged that Palestinian people are “suffering greatly” and that he mourns the loss of “innocent Palestinian lives like the entire world.”

President Joe Biden arrived in Israel Wednesday morning to show his support after terror attacks by Hamas. The president's wartime trip includes talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but talks with leaders from Arab countries were canceled after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza killed hundreds.