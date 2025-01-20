Border Patrol agent among 2 dead in Vt. highway shooting near Canada, FBI says

A U.S. Border Patrol agent died in the line of duty, along with another person, in a shooting on Interstate 91 in Vermont near the Canadian border Monday, federal officials said.

Another person was hurt and in custody, the FBI said, saying in a statement its Albany office "is investigating an alleged assault on a federal officer in connection with a fatal shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol Agent Monday afternoon on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont."

There was no further danger to the public but the highway will remain closed during the investigation, the FBI said.

They didn't share further information about the incident, including how the agent and the other person died, or identify anyone involved.

The agent was "fatally shot in the line of duty," acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamine Huffman said in a statement Monday.

"Every single day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure. My prayers and deepest condolences are with our Department, the Agent’s family, loved ones, and colleagues," Huffman said.

Earlier, Vermont State Police said a border agent was involved in a shooting on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, near the border with Canada.

The shooting took place on the highway at 3:15 p.m., according to police. Vermont State Police referred further questions about what happened to federal authorities investigating what happened, which includes the FBI.

I-91 south was closed at mile marker 168, between Newport and Orleans, and state police urged drivers to avoid the area, which is several miles from the border crossing in Derby. The northbound lane of the highway reopened within a couple of hours of the shooting, but the closure of the southbound side was expected to last a long time, according to state police.

Police initially described the incident as "evolving" in a statement.