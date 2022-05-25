Instagram Says It's Working With Investigators to Review Account Tied to Texas Shooter

Instagram says it's working with law enforcement to review an account that appears to belong to the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

A series of posts appeared on Instagram and TikTok in the days leading up to Tuesday’s shooting. One selfie appears to show the shooter in front of a mirror. Another photo shows a gun magazine in hand. And on Friday, the same day law enforcement officials believe the gunman bought a second rifle, a picture of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles appeared.

Another Instagram user with many more followers was tagged in that post. That user has since removed her profile, but first she shared parts of what appears to be a chilling exchange with 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, asking her to share his gun pictures with her more than 10,000 followers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” she responded, adding, “It’s just scary.”

A response sent from Ramos’s account on Tuesday morning just said: “I’m about to.”

Witnesses said they heard the shooting begin around 11:30 a.m.

For full coverage of the Uvalde school shooting, visit our live blog here

The father of an 8-year-old boy who survived a deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, talked with NBC's Kerry Sanders about the experience.