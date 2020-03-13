internet service providers

Internet Companies Won’t Disconnect People for Unpaid Bills for 60 Days, FCC Says

Companies also agreed to waive late fees and open Wi-Fi hot spots to Americans who need them

Teenage boy using laptop for homework
Getty

The Federal Communications Commission has won commitments from phone and broadband providers to support the swelling numbers of adults and children working and attending classes from home, respectively, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of broadband and telecommunications firms signed up to the FCC’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge,” which asks connectivity companies to postpone termination of services for the next 60 days on homes or small businesses because of an inability to pay bills because of the outbreak.

Among the companies to endorse the pledge are major and minor internet providers including AT&T, Comcast, Charter, Cox, Google Fiber, Sprint, Verizon and T-Mobile.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 17 hours ago

Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Louisiana Postpones Democratic Primary Over Coronavirus

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel asked the FCC to go farther by asking companies to also lift and eliminate data caps and overage charges, and get hospitals connected and make sure there are hot spots for loans to school children.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

internet service providersFederal Communications Commissionbroadband
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us