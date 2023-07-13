Burmese Pythons

Invasive python found pregnant with over 60 eggs in the Florida Everglades

Floridians are encouraged to hunt pythons - you can win up to $10,000 as part of the FWC's "Florida Python Challenge."

By Kaitlyn Schwanemann

A massive Burmese python found in the Florida Everglades was pregnant with over 60 eggs, according to the man who trapped it.

The nearly 16-foot long python was found by Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue, who wrote a Facebook post last week detailing the capture.

The snake was found with the help of a python-sniffing dog named Otto.

"Here’s one of the larger gravid pythons that Otto located for me this nesting season. She was nearly 16 feet long and contained over 60 eggs that were just days from being laid into our Everglades," the Facebook post read. "A removal like this is absolutely crucial for our native wildlife in that ecosystem and WILL make a difference."

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission said that the snakes have no natural predators, but they can consume a variety of mammals and reptiles, including alligators.

Because of this, the Burmese python can cause damage to the Florida ecosystem.

Floridians are encouraged to hunt pythons - you can win up to $10,000 as part of the FWC's annual "Florida Python Challenge."

The challenge encourages residents to take online training courses in python-hunting, and the grand prize is given to whoever kills the most pythons.

