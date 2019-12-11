Rudy Giuliani

Investigation Into Alleged FBI Leaks to Giuliani During 2016 Campaign Is Ongoing, DOJ Watchdog Says

Days before the FBI announced it had reopened the Clinton email investigation, Giuliani said the Trump campaign had "a couple of things up our sleeve"

The Department of Justice inspector general's office is still investigating alleged leaks from the FBI's New York field office regarding the Hillary Clinton email investigation to Rudy Giuliani in the final days of the 2016 campaign, the IG testified Wednesday.

"We were very concerned about that" and have been actively investigating alleged leaks to Giuliani and others, Michael Horowitz said in testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, NBC News reported. "This continues to this day. We are investigating those contacts."

Two days before then-FBI Director James Comey announced he was reopening an investigation into Clinton's email practices as secretary of state, Giuliani, then a surrogate for President Donald Trump's campaign, said help was on the way for his candidate.

Comey told Congress last year he'd launched an investigation into possible leaks from the FBI field office before Trump fired him in May of 2017.

Horowitz said his office had found some FBI employees had "violated FBI policy" and "we have some investigations ongoing."

