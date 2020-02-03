Results for Iowa Caucuses Delayed After New System Used by State Democratic Party

Returns from the Iowa presidential caucuses were much slower than expected on Monday night as the state Democratic Party said it was working on "quality control" and a new counting system used for the first time caused delays, NBC News reported.
For the first time, the state Democratic party will report three sets of results: "the first expression of preference" from caucusgoers for a candidate; vote totals from the "final alignment" after backers of lower-ranking contenders make their second choice; and the total number of state delegate equivalents won by candidates.
"The integrity of the results is paramount. We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time," communications director Mandy McClure said.
The IDP results app was not working and the backup phone line is likewise “a disaster,” a source familiar with the process said, adding that the campaign are all participating in a briefing about the situation momentarily.