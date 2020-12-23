Iran Behind Pro-Trump ‘Hit List' of US Election Officials, FBI Says

Iran created an online "hit list" of U.S. government officials who helped conduct and certify the 2020 U.S. presidential election, federal officials announced Wednesday.

Titled "Enemies of the people," the list was framed as a call to arms for supporters of President Donald Trump to take revenge on more than a dozen federal and state officials, as well as employees of the voting equipment manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems.

The FBI and the U.S. Cybersecurity Agency “possess highly credible information indicating Iranian cyber actors almost certainly were responsible” for the site, which has since been taken down from its initial URL, the agencies wrote in a statement.

