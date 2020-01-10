Iraqi PM Tells US to Decide Mechanism for Troop Withdrawal

The request came during a phone call Thursday night between the Iraqi prime minister and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

soldiersGettyImages-1030486702
Getty Images/iStockphoto, File

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has told the U.S. secretary of state to send a delegation to Iraq tasked with formulating the mechanism for the withdrawal of U.S troops from Iraq.

A statement from the prime minister's office on Friday says the request came in a telephone call between Abdul-Mahdi and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday night. It says Pompeo called the Iraqi premier.

The prime minister said Iraq rejects all violations against its sovereignty including the attacks carried out by Iranian forces against U.S. bases and American violations of Iraq's airspace in an airstrike that killed a top Iranian general.

