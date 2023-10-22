Israel-Hamas war live updates: WHO says more medical supplies reached Gaza; Blinken says U.S. ‘ready' to respond if war escalates

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the Israel-Hamas war. See below for the latest updates.

Additional medical supplies from the World Health Organization have entered the Gaza Strip, the organization's director-general said early Monday.

On Saturday, the first 20-truck convoy carrying food, water and medicine entered the besieged Palestinian enclave for the first time since the start of the war. On Sunday, 14 humanitarian aid trucks crossed into Gaza. Cindy McCain, the director of the United Nations World Food Programme, said 40 more are expected today.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. expects the Israel-Hamas war to escalate by proxies of Iran directed against American armed forces and personnel. He added that the U.S. is prepared to respond if that happens.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We are taking steps to make sure that we can effectively defend our people and respond decisively if we need to. This is not what we want, not what we're looking for. We don't want escalation," Blinken said at an appearance during NBC's "Meet the Press."

The U.S. will be deploying more military assets to the Middle East to bolster regional deterrence efforts amid escalating tensions by Iran and its proxy forces across the region, he said over the weekend.

WHO says further medical supplies reached Gaza Strip

Additional medical supplies from the World Health Organization have entered the Gaza Strip, the organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said early Monday on social media.

The WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean said this equipment will facilitate surgical interventions for 1,300 people, basic and essential health services for 100,000 patients for a duration of three months, along with treatment for 150,000 chronic disease patients.

Tedros reiterated a call for sustained safe passage for the humanitarian aid convoy and for fuel volumes so sustain both the delivery trucks delivering the assistance and the health facilities of the territories, which have been struggling with electricity shortages.

A first humanitarian truck convoy entered the Gaza Strip over the weekend, through the Rafah crossing that borders the territory by way of Egypt.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Feeling unsafe, many American Jews are buying guns and taking training classes

Lucas Jackson | Reuters

In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack on Israel earlier this month and the country's response to it, protestors and bigots have taken to social media to spout hateful rhetoric about Israelis. Now, many American Jews who feel unsafe are putting aside their distaste for guns and gun ownership and are buying weapons to protect themselves, according to an NBC News report.

There has been a rush of new customers seeking to buy guns and train up how to use them, according to NBC News.

"We've definitely seen a tremendous increase in religious Jewish people, Orthodox people, purchasing firearms," David Kowalsky, owner of Florida Gun Store in Hollywood, who also offers firearms training, told NBC News. "I've seen a surge in interest in individual training as well as group training."

See the NBC News report here.

— Terri Cullen

14 more humanitarian aid trucks cross over into Gaza

Mohammed Abed | Afp | Getty Images

A 20-truck convoy filled with medical supplies, food and water passed through the Rafah Crossing into Gaza on Saturday, with 14 more crossing over on Sunday.

The aid will continue to flow on a daily basis, according to David Satterfield, Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues.

The goal is to have a "continuous flow of assistance moving" to Gaza, said Satterfield on MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki."

Satterfield said that Hamas, which the United States has designated a terrorist group, has been warned that if it interferes with the aid there is a chance that it stops.

Israel's potential ground invasion into Gaza could also make it more difficult to deliver aid, he said. There has been concern over Palestinians' access to water as well, and Satterfield said that the U.S. is working with the Israeli government to restore water pipelines.

Satterfield said one of the two key pipelines is restored and they are working on the other.

"The people of Gaza need to be able to live secure lives in Gaza and that requires an end to Hamas' ability to govern, to exploit and to dominate with their terror," said Satterfield.

In addition to aid delivery, Satterfield is working on finding ways for Americans and foreign nationals in Gaza to be able to leave.

— Jake Piazza

White House confirms there will be 'continued flow' of Gaza humanitarian aid

GPO | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Sunday had a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the status of Gaza.

Biden and Netanyahu "affirmed that there will now be continued flow" of critical humanitarian assistance into Gaza, the White House said in a statement.

The first wave of humanitarian aid trickled into Gaza on Saturday via 20 trucks that crossed the Rafah border in northern Egypt.

The aid is ready to be deployed according to United Nations World Food Programme Director Cindy McCain, but the trucks have been standing by waiting for clearance to pass through the Rafah crossing.

Civilians in Gaza, caught in the crossfire of the war, have been left without basic necessities like food, water, shelter and medical resources.

While speaking to Netanyahu, Biden also mentioned the ongoing efforts to release American hostages and provide safe passage for U.S. citizens to leave Gaza.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Blinken says U.S. is 'ready' to respond if Israel-Hamas war escalates, targets American forces

Jacquelyn Martin | Pool | via Reuters

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the United States expects the Israel-Hamas war to escalate by proxies of Iran directed against American armed forces and personnel, and that the U.S. is prepared to respond in the event that happens.

"We are taking steps to make sure that we can effectively defend our people and respond decisively if we need to. This is not what we want, not what we're looking for. We don't want escalation." Blinken said at an appearance during NBC’s "Meet the Press." "We don't want to see a second or third front develop. We don't want to see our forces or our personnel come under fire. But if that happens, we're ready for it."

The U.S. had announced Sunday that non-essential staff at its embassy in Iraq should leave the country.

— Pia Singh

Mass protests erupt across the globe amid intensifying Israel-Hamas war

Annegret Hilse | Reuters

Protracted conflict and violence amid the Israel-Hamas war have led to mass demonstrations across the globe.

On Sunday , thousands of people in Berlin and London took part in vigils to oppose antisemitism and support Israel. The same day, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Paris and other European cities were demanding a cease-fire and aid for people in the Gaza Strip.

, thousands of people in Berlin and London took part in vigils to oppose antisemitism and support Israel. The same day, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Paris and other European cities were demanding a cease-fire and aid for people in the Gaza Strip. On Saturday , nearly 100,000 people joined a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central London, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The demonstration, which was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, moved through London before protesters gathered at the official residence and office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Pro-Palestinian rallies also took place in Los Angeles and New York on Saturday.

, nearly 100,000 people joined a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central London, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The demonstration, which was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, moved through London before protesters gathered at the official residence and office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Pro-Palestinian rallies also took place in Los Angeles and New York on Saturday. On Friday , a wave of demonstrations occurred across the Middle East. Individuals held marches outside Israeli and U.S. diplomatic missions blaming Israel and its allies for the violence and worsening humanitarian conditions in the West Bank, where an increase in violence has been reported against Palestinian residents, as well as Gaza, where Israeli forces continue attacking the enclave. Some burned Israeli flags and stepped on portraits of U.S. President Joe Biden, who has urged Americans to stand by Israel.

, a wave of demonstrations occurred across the Middle East. Individuals held marches outside Israeli and U.S. diplomatic missions blaming Israel and its allies for the violence and worsening humanitarian conditions in the West Bank, where an increase in violence has been reported against Palestinian residents, as well as Gaza, where Israeli forces continue attacking the enclave. Some burned Israeli flags and stepped on portraits of U.S. President Joe Biden, who has urged Americans to stand by Israel. On Wednesday , hundreds of demonstrators from Jewish advocacy groups in the U.S. marched on Capitol Hill, calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. More than 300 people were arrested for illegally demonstrating.

, hundreds of demonstrators from Jewish advocacy groups in the U.S. marched on Capitol Hill, calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. More than 300 people were arrested for illegally demonstrating. Around the world: Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have also marched in several cities across Ireland, France, Italy, Australia, Germany, Kosovo and Lebanon. Jewish communities in the U.S., France and elsewhere have also held rallies in solidarity with Israel.

— Pia Singh

CNBC’s previous coverage

Israel vows to step up Gaza bombardment ahead of expected ground offensive; West Bank mosque hit