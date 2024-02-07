Israel-Hamas War: Nova Music Festival survivor recounts terrifying experience

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, a survivior of the Nova Music Festival is telling the story of the atrocities she experienced to help other survivors of the Hamas attack.

On Oct. 7, Eden Shmuel was at the festival with four friends when Hamas terrorists launched a violent and deadly seige. Three of Shmuel's friends were among the nearly 400 killed or kidnapped.

Shmuel says she and one of her friends survived because of a series of miracles.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Donations can be made via the Giving Back Fund platform.