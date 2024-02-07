Israel-Hamas War

Israel-Hamas War: Nova Music Festival survivor recounts terrifying experience

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, a survivior of the Nova Music Festival is telling the story of the atrocities she experienced to help other survivors of the Hamas attack.

On Oct. 7, Eden Shmuel was at the festival with four friends when Hamas terrorists launched a violent and deadly seige. Three of Shmuel's friends were among the nearly 400 killed or kidnapped.

Shmuel says she and one of her friends survived because of a series of miracles.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Donations can be made via the Giving Back Fund platform.

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us