’It’s on You’: Philonise Floyd Implores Congress to Deliver Justice for His Brother

Philonise Floyd challenged Congress on Wednesday to “stop the pain" so that his brother George wouldn't be just "another name” on a growing list of those killed during interactions with police.

Floyd's appearance before a House hearing came a day after funeral services for his bother, the 46-year-old Minnesota man whose death has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations over calls for changes to police practices and an end to racial prejudices.

“I’m here today to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain. Stop us from being tired,” Philonise Floyd told the silenced hearing room. "George called for help and he was ignored. Please listen to the call I'm making to you now, to the calls of our family, and the calls ringing out the streets across the world."

With nationwide protests for racial justice still reverberating, signs of action are emerging across the country.

Choking back tears, he said he wants to make sure that his brother, whom he called “Perry,” is “more than another face on a t-shirt. More than another name on a list that won’t stop growing.”

Floyd directly challenged lawmakers to step up. "The people marching in the streets are telling you enough is enough. Be the leaders that this country, this world, needs. Do the right thing."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler gaveled in the session as Democrats review the Justice in Policing Act, a far-ranging package of proposals amid a national debate on policing and racial inequity in the United States.

Lawmakers will also hear testimony from civil rights and law enforcement leaders at the congressional hearing on proposed changes to police practices and accountability after the Minnesota man’s death in police custody and the worldwide protests that followed.

"Millions of Americans now call out 'I can't breathe' as a rallying cry in streets, all across our country, demanding a fundamental change in the culture of law enforcement and meaningful accountability for officers who commit misconduct. Today, we answer their call,” Nadler said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi watched from the hearing audience and the GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy joined on the dais.

The bill, inspired by the death of George Floyd, would ban choke-holds and no-knock warrants, as well as create a national database of police misconduct allegations.

Republicans are rushing to draft their own proposal but also criticizing calls from activists across the country who want to “defund the police” -- a catch-all term for re-imagining law enforcement, but one that President Trump and his allies have seized on to portray Democrats as extreme.

“The American people understand that it’s time for a real discussion," said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking Republican on the panel. But he said what they also understand, Jordan said, is that “it is pure insanity to defund the police.”

Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.