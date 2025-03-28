Kings provide less-than-encouraging update on LaRavia's thumb injury

The Kings have released an unfortunate injury update on forward Jake LaRavia’s thumb.

The 23-year-old sustained a bone contusion on his left thumb during Sacramento's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

A contusion is an injury to the inner structures of the bone, but it doesn’t result in a fracture. LaRavia will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days and will remain out of the lineup until then.

LaRavia was acquired by Sacramento from the Memphis Grizzlies at this year's NBA trade deadline. In 19 games with the Kings, he is averaging 6.9 points on 50-percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent shooting from 3-point range, with 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in just under 20 minutes per game.

