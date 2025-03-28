Jake LaRavia

Kings provide less-than-encouraging update on LaRavia's thumb injury

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kings have released an unfortunate injury update on forward Jake LaRavia’s thumb.

The 23-year-old sustained a bone contusion on his left thumb during Sacramento's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

A contusion is an injury to the inner structures of the bone, but it doesn’t result in a fracture. LaRavia will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days and will remain out of the lineup until then.

LaRavia was acquired by Sacramento from the Memphis Grizzlies at this year's NBA trade deadline. In 19 games with the Kings, he is averaging 6.9 points on 50-percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent shooting from 3-point range, with 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in just under 20 minutes per game.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Jake LaRavia
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us