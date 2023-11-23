Jamie Foxx sued over alleged sexual assault at NYC rooftop bar in 2015

Jamie Foxx, the Academy Award-winning actor and musician, is being sued by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her at a rooftop bar in August 2015.

The suit, filed in New York Supreme Court on Wednesday, alleges Foxx fondled the unnamed woman and further violated her after he stuck his hand down her pants. It was filed just two days before the expiration date for the New York Survivors Act, which gives adult sexual assault survivors one year to sue regardless of when the statute of limitations expired.

Representatives for Foxx did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The woman alleges that she and a friend, both of whom had been sitting a table away from him, walked over to ask for a picture with Foxx, who had been having drinks with a co-founder and the owner of the business, Catch NYC & Roof. While they were taking pictures, an "intoxicated" Foxx "roughly" grabbed the woman's phone and continued to take more pictures while also making suggestive comments like “Wow, you have that super model body," according to the suit.

Then, he grabbed her arm to pull her to the back of the rooftop, where he slid his hand under her shirt and began rubbing her breasts, the suit alleges. The woman tried to move away, but Foxx slid his hands into her pants and put his fingers on and in her vagina and anus, according to the court filing.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com