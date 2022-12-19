capitol riot

Jan. 6 Committee Summary: Ivanka Trump Not ‘Forthcoming'; Giuliani Changed Tone on Stolen Election During Deposition

The panel says none of its witnesses provided evidence to suggest the election result was tainted, concluding that the claim was “a big scam.” It also alleges a plot to obstruct its work.

The House Jan. 6 select committee released an executive summary on Monday, highlighting a series of revelations and accusations against key figures who have testified as it prepares to wrap up its far-reaching investigation in the coming days.

A theme in the document is that the committee believes numerous figures close to former President Donald Trump were being less than candid during their testimony, either through evasions or claims that they couldn't remember the answers to questions. In some cases, the committee said the purported memory lapses were not credible and appeared to be an attempt to conceal information.

The committee says Trump’s daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump “acknowledged” to them that she had agreed with Attorney General William Barr that there wasn’t evidence of election-altering fraud, that Trump pressured Vice President Mike Pence over his powers on the morning of Jan. 6, and that the president watched the Capitol violence on television in real time.

After the 2020 election, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani sparked a furor when he made a series of groundless assertions that Dominion voting machines had “flipped” votes from Trump to Joe Biden, which led to the suspension of his law license and a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit. Yet in his deposition, Giuliani appeared to sing a different tune.

