Jan. 6 Defendant Turned in by Ex He Called a ‘Moron' Gets 9 Months in Prison

A Jan. 6 rioter turned in by his ex after he called her a "moron" because she didn't believe Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison on Tuesday.

Richard Michetti of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding in May.

He admitted that he went inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and yelled “we feed your family,” “you are just taking orders,” and “we pay you” at officers, that he “gesticulated at the officers and at one point briefly pinched the sleeve of one officer," and also told officers they were “starting a civil war.”

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.