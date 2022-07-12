capitol riot

Raskin: At ‘Unhinged' WH Meeting, Outside Lawyers Proposed Seizure of Voting Machines

A draft Executive Order presented at the meeting "proposed the immediate mass seizure of state election machines by the U.S. military."

US Representative Jamie Raskin speaks at the opening of a hearing on "the January 6th Investigation," on Capitol Hill on July 12, 2022, in Washington, DC.
At Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing investigating the Capitol riot, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., revealed that four days after the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden's victory, a team of former President Donald Trump's advisors paid a visit to the White House for a meeting described as "unhinged," "not normal" and "the craziest meeting of the Trump presidency," according to testimony from people who were present.

The advisers, outside lawyers who had "lots of theories supporting the Big Lie" that Trump had been the real election victor but "no evidence to support them," made the "surprise visit" to the White House on Dec. 18, 2020.

"They brought to the White House a draft Executive Order they had prepared for President Trump to further his ends," Raskin said. "Specifically, they proposed the immediate mass seizure of state election machines by the U.S. military. The meeting ended after midnight with apparent rejection of the idea."

Instead, Raskin said, Trump decided to call on his supporters to come to D.C. on Jan. 6 to help contest the election results.

"Trump's 1:42 a.m. Tweet electrified his supporters, especially the dangerous extremists in the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, and other racist and white nationalist groups spoiling for a fight against the government," Raskin said.

