Jan. 6 participant, identified nearly two years ago, is arrested near Obama home

Taylor Taranto was identified by online sleuths in August 2021 and is facing a lawsuit from the widow of a Metropolitan Police Department officer who died by suicide

A conspiracy-minded Donald Trump supporter who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was arrested Thursday near the home of former President Barack Obama, a law enforcement official told NBC News.

Taylor Taranto, 37, who was identified by online sleuths in August 2021 and is facing a lawsuit from the widow of a Metropolitan Police Department officer who died by suicide, recently showed up at the sentencing of David Walls-Kaufman, his co-defendant in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses both men of being involved in an assault on MPD Officer Jeffrey Smith on Jan. 6, which they have both denied.

While Walls-Kaufman was arrested last year and has already been sentenced, Taylor had not been charged.

This article tagged under:

capitol riotBarack Obama
