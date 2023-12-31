Japan issues tsunami alert after series of strong quakes off its western coast

Japan issued tsunami alerts Monday after a series of strong quakes shook western areas.

The Japan Meterological Agency reported a quake hitting Ishikawa and nearby prefectures, one of them measuring a preliminary magnitude of 7.4.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

Reports of damage were not immediately available.

Preliminary magnitude 7.4 earthquake occurred along the west coast of Japan, per @NWS_PTWC no threat to the US West Coast… stay tuned for updates #JapanEarthquake 1/1/2024 https://t.co/UM7ECovAQL pic.twitter.com/cHhkHKmddR — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) January 1, 2024

This story is developing. Check back for updates.