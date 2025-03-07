A JetBlue pilot who was arrested at Boston's Logan International Airport in February shot himself Friday morning when approached by police in Revere, who were looking to take him into custody due to an outstanding sexual exploitation charge in North Carolina.

Jeremy Gudorf, 33, of Xenia, Ohio, was arrested at the airport on Feb. 20 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection flagged that he had an active warrant out of North Carolina, according to Massachusetts State Police. He was charged in Massachusetts as a fugitive from justice.

The warrant in North Carolina was for a charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

A judge in East Boston District Court had set bail conditions for Gudorf that included turning himself in to authorities in North Carolina. It was not immediately clear if he ever made that trip.

The unit, which had been searching for Gudorf along with Revere police and U.S. Marshals, found him Friday morning in a vehicle at the Wonderland MBTA Station in Revere. According to police, when troopers approached, Gudorf shot himself.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Law enforcement really needs to have the perspective that a person that is on the run is also a desperate person, in which which desperate people do desperate things," McGhee said. "We never want to see anyone with a loss of life, whether it's a victim or perpetrator. We want perpetrators to be accountable for the crimes that they commit."

Gudorf was a commercial pilot. He was supposed to be a member of the crew on a JetBlue flight to Paris before he was detained.

After his arrest, the company issued the following statement to NBC10 Boston: "We are aware of and closely reviewing the arrest of one of our pilots upon reporting for work at Boston’s Logan Airport Thursday evening due to an outstanding warrant. The pilot has been placed on indefinite leave as law enforcement proceeds with the matter."

On Friday, JetBlue released a new statement: "This is a tragic situation, and our hearts go out to all those affected. The crewmember had been placed on indefinite leave after his arrest, and we remain committed to assisting law enforcement in any way possible."