A plane landing at John F. Kennedy airport has been quarantined after about 100 passengers reported feeling sick on board the flight, airport sources say. (Published 58 minutes ago)

At least 10 people have been taken to the hospital after a plane landed at JFK with about 100 people on board reporting feeling sick, federal and local law enforcement sources say.

Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai landed at John F. Kennedy Airport Wednesday morning and was quarantined on the runway after about many of the 500 passengers reported feeling sick on board the flight, airport sources say.

The flight landed about 9:10 a.m. where Port Authority Police and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were waiting in a staging area to check passengers.

Emirates released a statement about 10:30 a.m. saying about 10 passengers on flight EK203 from Dubai were taken ill. It said those passengers were being treated by New York health authorities and the other passengers would be able to disembark shortly after.

Mahesh Varaboore said his wife was on the flight with his two children, age nine and 15 months. He said he was worried about his family, and that his wife told him passengers were vomiting on board.

The mayor's office confirmed on Twitter that a plane had landed at JFK with sickened passengers, saying the aircraft had been quarantined. The mayor's office added that the flight had stopped in Mecca, which is experiencing a flu outbreak. "Early indications point to that as a possibility," a spokesperson said.

These Are the 20 Safest Airlines in the World, Ranking Says

Chopper 4 was over the scene at landing where about seven ambulances were lined up, as well as at dozens of other emergency response units including police and Homeland Security. A handful of crew members were seen being escorted from the plane about 10 a.m.

A passenger on board the flight also posted an image of more than a dozen emergency response vehicles waiting outside the plane on the runway. Larry Coben said they were advised on board that people were sick, but he had not seen any sick people himself. He added that the plane was two levels.

Another passenger sent NBC 4 video of a flight attendant telling people to sit down and stay in their seats. That passenger said she saw sick people around her.

Top News Photos: Protesters, Dems Erupt at Kavanaugh Hearing