Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, White House says

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, her spokeswoman said on Monday.

In a statement, the White House said that President Joe Biden had received a test after his wife tested positive, which came back negative.

President Biden will continue to be tested this week and monitor for symptoms, the statement read.

The Bidens had been spending the Labor Day weekend at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The first lady was expected to remain at their private residence for the time being.

President Biden and the first lady previously both tested positive for COVID-19 in last year, and were both treated without any major issues.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.