Malibu

Joe Montana Tweets ‘Thank You' for Concern After Reported Attempted Kidnapping of Grandchild

TMZ reports a woman entered the NFL legend's Malibu home at tried to take his 9-month-old grandchild, but was thwarted by Montana and his wife.

By Staff and wire reports

dwight-clark-special-joe-montana
NBC Bay Area

A woman was is sheriff's custody Sunday for allegedly trying to snatch the 9-month-old grandchild of NFL legend Joe Montana from a Malibu home, only to be thwarted by Montana and his wife Jennifer, according to reports.

TMZ reported that the baby was Montana's granddaughter.

Montana tweeted Sunday saying “Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”

A woman entered a home in the 22100 block of Pacific Coast Highway at about 5 p.m. Saturday and kidnapped the child from a living room, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

She then walked upstairs with the child, where the grandparents confronted the suspect and took the child back, officials said.

U.S. & World

amy coney barrett Sep 26

Trump Taps Conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

22 hours ago

Who Is Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's Supreme Court Nominee?

The woman then allegedly fled to a nearby house. Deputies were subsequently flagged down and the woman was arrested.

The TMZ story said the woman was 39 years old, and entered the home through an unlocked door.

The sheriff's Malibu/Lost Hills station is asking anyone with information regarding the attempted kidnapping to call them at 818-878-1808. Tips can also be made through CrimeStoppers online here.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

MalibuJoe Montana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us