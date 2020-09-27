Joe Montana Tweets ‘Thank You' for Concern After Reported Attempted Kidnapping of Grandchild

A woman was is sheriff's custody Sunday for allegedly trying to snatch the 9-month-old grandchild of NFL legend Joe Montana from a Malibu home, only to be thwarted by Montana and his wife Jennifer, according to reports.

TMZ reported that the baby was Montana's granddaughter.

Montana tweeted Sunday saying “Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”

Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time. — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) September 27, 2020

A woman entered a home in the 22100 block of Pacific Coast Highway at about 5 p.m. Saturday and kidnapped the child from a living room, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

She then walked upstairs with the child, where the grandparents confronted the suspect and took the child back, officials said.

The woman then allegedly fled to a nearby house. Deputies were subsequently flagged down and the woman was arrested.

The TMZ story said the woman was 39 years old, and entered the home through an unlocked door.

The sheriff's Malibu/Lost Hills station is asking anyone with information regarding the attempted kidnapping to call them at 818-878-1808. Tips can also be made through CrimeStoppers online here.

City News Service contributed to this report.