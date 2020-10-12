Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Pauses Clinical Trials for a COVID-19 Vaccine Over Patient Illness

A pause is not entirely unexpected in vaccine trials

Johnson & Johnson has paused its clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine following a patient illness, just weeks after it announced it was in its final stage.

A pause is not entirely unexpected in vaccine trials.

When another vaccine trial was temporarily stopped last month, experts hailed the move, pointing to it as an example of the scientific rigor that is being maintained despite the understandably intense public interest for a Covid-19 vaccine.

