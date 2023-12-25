Join a peaceful ‘First Day Hike' on New Year's Day at a state park

What to Know First Day Hikes 2024

The tradition, which takes place on New Year's Day, is all about joining a guided hike or outdoor outing at a favorite spot

The California State Parks team has listed over 80 guided hikes that will take happen on Jan. 1, 2024; settings include the desert, redwoods, and beaches

RUMINATING ABOUT RESOLUTIONS? We will not, for just about everyone has given some thought to what they'd like to accomplish, or perhaps even de-accomplish, in the coming year. Those thoughts grow stronger when New Year's Day is only days away, meaning the fretting, and the hemming and hawing, begin in earnest. What to do, what to commit to, what to part with in the coming year? These are certainly important questions. But, quite often, shaking some of those questions loose for a few hours, all to give your brain some space, is also a solid solution. And few things create space like an adventure in nature. Enter the First Day Hike, a venerable tradition that finds outdoors aficionados visiting their favorite paths for some New Year's Day reflection. You can visit your local trails for some quality contemplation, of course, or you can join a guided First Day Hike at a state park.

CALIFORNIA STATE PARKS... has several guided hikes listed on the Jan. 1, 2024 roster, including rambles around Anza Borrego Desert State Park, which may be in the thick of early wildflower season in a few weeks, and Calaveras Big Tree State Park, a go-to for those lovers of super-big specimens. Beaches are on the lengthy list — hello, Natural Bridges, you gorgeous stretch of shore, you — and spots like Columbia State Historic Park, a location rife with Gold Rush tales. Before deciding on your perfect perambulation, you'll want to check the hike's length — some are quite long, with six or seven miles planned — and read up on how to prepare, including what to wear, and essential safety suggestions. Good to know? A few hikes will happen the weekend before New Year's Day.