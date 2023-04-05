The site where 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was found tragically murdered is on the market.

The Boulder, Colo., property is up for sale for nearly $7 million dollars, according to a Zillow listing. The former Ramsey family home — where JonBenét's father John Ramsey discovered his daughter's body in the basement — is described in the ad as "an impressive Boulder estate with timeless appeal in an unbeatable location."

This is the third time the house will change owners since the Ramseys bought the property in 1991, according to NBC News.

The family sold the property in 1998 to a group of investors, according to the Denver Post. The outlet reported that Carol Schuller Milner, the daughter of televangelist Robert H. Schuller, and her husband Tim Milner purchased the estate in 2004, eight years after JonBenét was asphyxiated and bludgeoned to death in 1996.

JonBenét's murder remains unsolved. The young beauty pageant queen was initially reported missing by her mother Patsy Ramsey — a former Miss West Virginia — after she discovered a ransom note in the early morning of Dec. 26, 1996. The note demanded $118,000 in payment, though John found JonBenét dead later that day when he searched around the house for a second time.

Over the years, authorities investigated John, Patsy — who died in 2006 after a cancer battle — and JonBenét's brother Burke Ramsey as possible suspects of the crime, according to NBC News. However, they were all cleared by investigators in 2008 after DNA testing suggested that the suspect was someone outside of the family.

"To the extent that we may have contributed in any way to the public perception that you might have been involved in this crime, I am deeply sorry," Boulder County District Attorney Mary Lacy wrote in an apology to the family. "No innocent person should have to endure such an extensive trial in the court of public opinion."

At the time, John expressed hope he would one day find justice for his late daughter.

"Certainly we are grateful that they acknowledged that we, based on that, certainly could not have been involved," he told KUSA-TV, an Denver-based NBC affiliate. "But the most important thing is that we now have very, very solid evidence and that's always been my hope, at least in the recent past, that that would lead us to the killer eventually as the DNA database grows and is populated."

It's been more than 25 years since 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey was found dead the day after Christmas. To this day, no suspect has ever been named. Her father John has never given up and has new hope in finally identifying her killer.