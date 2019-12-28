Joshua Tree Campground Access Limited Due to Storm

The winter storm earlier this week forced the closure of all dirt roads at Joshua Tree National Park and limited access to campgrounds, park officials said Saturday.

Thursday's snowstorm created slushy conditions, initially prompting a full closure of the park, but entrance booths and visitor centers have since reopened.

However, only vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive are able to access the campgrounds and all dirt roads are closed, according to a social media post by park officials.

"Paved roads may be slippery, so please use caution while driving" park officials said. "... Plows are working to clear parking lots, so please park only in cleared, designated parking spots to help speed up this process. Please use caution when visiting the park, and remember that trails and rocks may be slick and icy. Bundle up, stay warm, and stay safe!"