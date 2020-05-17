coronavirus

Joshua Tree Reopens, Though Many Campsites Still Closed

While entrance stations will be staffed, fees will not be collected, park officials said.

By City News Service

51551648CA002_joshua
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Joshua Tree National Park reopened to the public Sunday, though many of its campsites remain closed.

Roads, parking lots, trails, most restroom facilities and family campsites can now be accessed by visitors, according to the park's website.

While entrance stations will be staffed, fees will not be collected, park officials said.

U.S. & World

vaccines 12 hours ago

Moderna’s Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Shows ‘Positive’ Data: All 45 People Producing Antibodies

coronavirus 16 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Trump Says He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine; Deaths Reach 90K

The visitor center and group campsites -- which accommodate more people than the family campsites -- remained closed.

Additionally, all programs and permits for special use activities through May 31 have been canceled.

Joshua Tree park closed April 1 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and park officials said they will take a "phased approach" in reopening the park.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us