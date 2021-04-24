Judge Esther Salas Unveils Plaque at Catholic University Dedicated to Son Who Was Shot, Killed

On Saturday, a plaque at the entrance of the Columbus School of Law at Catholic University was dedicated to the son of federal judge Esther Salas, almost a year after he was shot and killed by a gunman who targeted Salas.

While speaking to News4, Salas remembered the details of the fateful day her son, Daniel Anderl, was killed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“[It happened] on a Sunday. Five o’clock. I tell people he wasn’t even wearing shoes,” Salas said.

The shooting happened last July in New Jersey, after authorities believe an anti-feminist men's rights attorney targeted Salas. The suspect, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, found out her habits, where she lived and showed up on her doorstep disguised as a delivery man.

Anderl answered the door and was shot. His father, Mark Anderl, was shot three times and survived.

“To lose my son this way and for us not to do something, it’s a problem, it’s a mistake,” Salas said.

Saturday’s ceremony celebrated Anderl’s spirit. He was a Catholic University student who planned to pursue a career in law. He had turned 20 just days before he was killed.

“Daniel loved life,” Salas said.

The plaque will also serve as a reminder to the young people who enter the law school about the gravity of the profession.

“Because I firmly believe that all judicial officers across this nation need to be protected. There has been a rise in threats,” Salas said. “I’m so afraid another tragedy will strike.”

New Jersey lawmakers have codified that message into law with the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act. It’s aimed at protecting federal judges’ personal information online, like the kind the gunman used to target Salas.

A federal version, however, has languished in Congress since December.

“The bedrock of our society, the bedrock of this country is really our justice system and judges need to know that they will be protected,” Salas said.