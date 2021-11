A New York man who pleaded guilty to rape and sexual abuse for assaulting four teenage girls when he was also a teen avoided prison when a judge sentenced him Tuesday to eight years probation, according to an attorney for one of the victims.

Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III said a prison sentence for Christopher Belter, 20, “would be inappropriate," according to The Buffalo News.

The ruling shocked the courtroom and Belter's victims.

