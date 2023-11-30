Julefest in Solvang boasts candlelight walks, wine, and ghost tours, too

What to Know Julefest, Solvang's holiday festivity, happens over several select December and January days

The Solvang Julefest Makers Market will take place on Dec. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Candlelight Tours will glimmer on Dec. 8, 9, 15, and 16

ROAD TRIPS, quite generally, involve sweeping vistas, random pull-over points, quirky museums, homespun diners, and the sorts of snacks you associate with traveling by car. But if you're making a road trip to Solvang, and it is December, and you happen to arrive when a Julefest event is in full and robust swing, you'll connect with other touchstones which may include candlelight, elves, pastries, wine tastings, and a few ghosts, too. For Solvang is its sparkly Solvang-y self during all seasons, but very much so when its yule, er, Jule doings commence. If you're seeking to change up your road-tripping traditions, and alight in lighted community that boasts both Danish quaint-a-tude and California wine country flair, you'll want to head for this Santa Barbara County charmer in December. When in December is the question, of course, though the Solvang-obsessed set surely would like to visit all month long.

THE TREE LIGHTING... takes place on the first day of the month, all to get December's dazzle going from the get-go, while the Candlelight Walks will go for a whimsical wend among the windmills on four atmospheric evenings: Dec. 8, 9, 15, and 16. The Solvang Julefest Makers Market, which brims with bespoke finds and artisanal items, will festively unfurl on Dec. 6, while the oh-so-elvish Nisse Adventure is a daily draw. There are other everyday enjoyments during the season, from the Light & Music Show in Solvang Park to admiring the tree as it adds further glow to "The Danish Capital of America."

BOOK AHEAD (IF NECESSARY): Some Julefest events are free — the famous Christmas Tree Burn, a well-known fire safety event, is set for July 5 — while reservations are a must for others. And if you've wanted to try the local ghost tours? "The Ghosts of Christmas Past" is the intriguing theme for December.