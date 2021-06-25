Justice Department

Justice Department to Sue Georgia Over Restrictive Voting Law

Attempts in Congress to overturn the laws through legislation have failed

Demonstrators dance and sing outside the Georgia State Capitol
Dustin Chambers | Reuters

The Justice Department will announce Friday that it is suing the state of Georgia over its recently enacted voting restrictions, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The move is the first federal enforcement action around the spate of Republican-led laws that impose limits on voting in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s election loss.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Republican-controlled state government in Georgia imposed a set sweeping new restrictions, many of them fueled by Trump's false claims that the 2020 election had been subject to rampant fraud.

U.S. & World

Florida 1 hour ago

Miami Condo Collapse: 4 Dead, 159 Still Missing as Search Efforts Continue

George Floyd 9 hours ago

Derek Chauvin to Receive Sentence Friday in George Floyd's Death

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Justice Departmentvoting rightsvoting restrictionsGeorgia Voting Bill
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us